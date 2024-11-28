Horizon Vets has been set up by Alex Hyde, of Caerleon, who has been a vet for 11 years.

He said: "This is a new and unique independent vet practice. We want the whole experience of coming to a vet to be re imagined, from the moment you walk in the door. We will be offering all general practice vet services alongside more technical surgeries including keyhole surgery and orthopaedics.

"I fell out of the love with the corporate vet model over the last few years, and Newport is in dire need of an independent practice.

"Being independent means we can control everything ourselves from quality of care to pricing.

"Horizon Vets will be a vets like no other, we want the whole experience of going to a vet to be as calming and nice as we can for everyone."

