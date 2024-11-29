They are trapped in survival mode by circumstances outside their control, constantly balancing risks yet never safe from harm. They are the hidden homeless: discarded, unseen and unheard. Prince William’s visit to Newport last week helped to change that.

As a charity working with women who have experienced domestic abuse and sexual violence, Cyfannol Women’s Aid understands the link between violence and homelessness among women.

Our teams see how these risks intertwine, leaving women vulnerable to serious harm as they navigate precariously dangerous situations.

Through our women’s drop-in centre, outreach work and specialist supported accommodation, our exploitation support service team help women who are experiencing, or at risk of, sexual exploitation and homelessness to access the support they need.

As well as dealing with the aftermath of trauma and violence, many of these women have co-occurring needs, including addiction and poor health, which act as barriers to secure accommodation and other forms of support.

Our team focuses on building their trust, which has often been completely eroded by previous experiences.

Over the course of this year, our charity has engaged with Homewards, a transformational programme launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Being part of this project has enabled us to amplify the voices and experiences of the women we support through our exploitation support service.

Last week, before joining a meeting with local partners to discuss addressing and preventing women’s homelessness, Prince William privately visited our Newport Hwb.

This was an opportunity for Prince William and Homewards’ Ambassador Sabrina Cohen-Hatton to have in-depth conversations with women supported by our team, who are at different stages in their journeys.

Crucially, as well as providing an insight into the challenges faced by women experiencing and overcoming homelessness in Newport today, the visit gave these women a voice. We are all so proud of their readiness to share their experiences to encourage understanding and inspire change.

One of the key goals of the Homewards programme is to change the narrative around homelessness.

Last week, Prince William made space for women to safely share their stories, promoting listening as a first step to deeper understanding. He was able to witness first-hand the bravery, resilience and determination of these incredible women, whose personal strength inspires compassion and respect.

We know how much it means to feel seen and heard, to be met with empathy rather than judgement. If we're going to change the narrative, this is where we start.