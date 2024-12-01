Team Cymru is made up of 13-year-old Alfie O'Brien, 15-year-old Sion Davies, 17-year-old Abbie Brewster and 17-year-old Joshua Jones.

The team have hopped on a plane and travelled to Gibraltar for the Junior World Dart Championship.

The Newport based team have been practising in local bar ‘Out Out’ which has prominent connections to the PDC (Premier Darts Corporation.)

Team Cymru with Pro Darts player Luke Littler (Image: NQ) Katie O Brein owner of Out Out told us how it felt to see her son representing Wales.

She said: “It’s just amazing I’m really proud he’s very quiet, but he carries himself well and they all do to be honest whether they win or lose.

“He was watching the adults playing and then he would have a little go and then the kids’ darts academy was set up so it got his confidence up. Now he’s been competing with the adults as well.”

There are currently 215 children competing in the contest.

Team Cymru even had the opportunity to meet pro player Luke Littler who is responsible for the Luke Littler legacy competition.

Out Out has influential connections in the darts community and will be hosting the qualifiers for the UK Darts Open held in Butlin’s Minehead over the course of December to February.

The Argus wishes Team Cymru the best of luck!