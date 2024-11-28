Michael Lloyd, 58, has been missing since last Tuesday November 26th.

Michael hasn’t been seen since he went on his daily walk last Tuesday.

The walking route Michael normally takes is around the River Ebbw - he is believed to have walked along Risca Road in the direction of Rivermead Way and the surrounding area.

Police Officers supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), are continuing to carry out searches of this area.

He is believed to be wearing a green waterproof jacket, black trousers, walking boots and he also wears dark thick-rimmed glasses.

Michael is described as around 5’ 10” tall and of medium build with very short hair and a beard.

Gwent Police have asked that anyone with information regarding Michael’s whereabouts to contact them quoting reference 2400393027.