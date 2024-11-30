DAVID JONES, 33, Durham Road, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Chepstow Road with 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on November 11.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAFYDD MEEK, 19, of Arail Street, Six Bells, Abertillery was banned from driving for 17 months after pleading guilty to riding a bike with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Griffin Street on May 3.

He must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JASAM AHMED, 33, of Caroline Street, Newport was jailed for 12 months after he admitted being in breach of a restraining order on November 23.

SHAY O'SULLIVAN, 21, of Almond Avenue, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £245 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis on April 28.

LAMAR RULE, 27, of Bassaleg Close, St Mellons, Cardiff was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £670 in costs and a fine after pleading guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle on Hendre Farm Drive, Newport on February 12 when the proportion of a drug – a cannabis derivative – was above the limit.

JESSE HAWTHORNE, 32, of Dylan Drive, Caerphilly was jailed for 14 weeks after pleading guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker, harassment, criminal damage and possession of cocaine.

ANTHONY TAYLOR, 40, of no fixed abode, Ebbw Vale was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence on November 25.

He has to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs following his release from prison.

CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS, 37, of Pembrey Path, St Dials, Cwmbran was banned from driving for months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A467 in Newport on May 12.

He must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADAM NOBLE, 28, of Nant Y Cwm, Llanhilleth must pay £185 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on March 7.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MATTHEW HALL, 45, of Riverside Drive, Llanfoist, Abergavenny was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving on Corporation Road, Newport with 76 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on November 8.

He was fined £120.

SHANE PARKER, 29, of High Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to drink driving on Graig-Y-Fedw with 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on November 10.

He must pay £785 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.