Josef Minoli from Blackwood assaulted the mother-of-five in the family kitchen while they were making dinner after their relationship became “fraught due to ongoing financial difficulties”.

The defendant was a businessman who had seen a high court enforcement venture fail, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, said of the violence: “The defendant clearly lost his temper and attacked his victim.

“He grabbed her by the hair and stuck her head into the cooking hob. He placed both of his thumbs into her eyes and pushed down with significant force.

“The defendant then placed his hands around her neck and started strangling her.”

She became unconscious following the shocking incident that took place on the evening of Tuesday, October 1.

In a victim impact statement the woman said her children had asked her to wear sunglasses because they didn't want to see the injuries their father had caused to her eyes.

She added that she had suffered flashbacks and panic attacks.

Minoli, 40, of Libanus Road, admitted intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has no previous convictions.

His lawyer Tim Lewis said: “There been times where their relationship had become quite toxic, in particular following the demise of his enforcement business after the national lockdown.”

He added: “The defendant tells me that there had been a lot of pressure within the marriage.

“There had been verbal abuse towards him, belittling him physically and on extremely personal level, if I may leave it at that.

“He is ashamed that he assaulted his wife – he never thought he would ever find himself before the court here today.”

It was heard that Minoli’s wife had forgiven him and didn’t want him to go to jail for the sake of their five children.

Judge Richard Kember told the defendant: “You completely lost your temper.”

He said he was prepared to suspend the inevitable prison sentence because he believed there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in his case.

Minoli was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 21 months.

The defendant was ordered to attend 35 sessions of an accredited programme and 12 sessions of a mental health treatment requirement.

He must also complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £150 costs as well as a victim surcharge.