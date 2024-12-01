Ryan Whittington, 26, and Kallum Rose, 30, both from Newport, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court after being arrested on Monday, November 25.

Whittington, of Excalibur Drive, faces allegations of conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property in having £5,215 cash.

Rose, 30, of Lliswerry Park Drive, faces allegations of conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession of criminal property in having £12,960 cash and possession of cannabis.

The defendants are due to appear in the crown court on December 23.

They were remanded in custody.