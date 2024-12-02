Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every week on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Teddy Betts was born on September 26, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran weighing 6.5lb. His parents are Ashleigh Meek and Lee Tissier Betts, of Croespenmaen, and his siblings are Cami, three, and Isaac, four.
Calliope Lilah Dupplaw was born three weeks early on October 15, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9Ib 3oz. She is the first child of Ashley and Bobby Dupplaw, of Cwmbran. Calliope spent five days in hospital but is now home.
Lily-mai Pearl Sefton was born on September 23, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 9oz. She is the first child of Abbie Sefton, of Newport.
