In the short video clip posted to social media, he said: "I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out and showing their support. It's good of you.

"Thank you very much."

Gregg Wallace faces misconduct allegations

The television star is being investigated by the production company Banijay UK and is facing allegations from 13 individuals.

Broadcaster Kirsty Wark is among those making claims against Gregg Wallace with the former MasterChef contestant claiming he used "sexualised language".

During a Newsnight interview, she said: "There were two occasions in particular where he used sexualised language in front of a number of people and it wasn't as if anyone engaged with this. It was completely one-way traffic."

She added: "I think people were uncomfortable and something that I really didn't expect to happen."

Banijay UK has said the 60-year-old presenter has been "committed to fully cooperating throughout the process".

The company said: "Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

"While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

"Banijay UK's duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

"Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately."