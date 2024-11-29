She admitted to pleading guilty after incorrectly telling police that her work phone was stolen back in 2013.

In a resignation letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, she called the incident a "mistake" and added that she is “totally committed to our political project” but believes “it will be best served by my supporting you from outside Government".

According to the BBC, she released a previous statement discussing the incident.

She said she was mugged while on a night out and that as a young woman, "the experience was terrifying."

The hard work has started to deliver the biggest overhaul to transport in a generation.



Here are my 5 priorities 👇 https://t.co/5Do3nrr97P — Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) July 10, 2024

She added: "I reported it to the police and gave them a list of what I believed had been taken - including a work mobile phone that had been issued by my employer.

“Some time later I discovered that the mobile in question had not been taken. In the interim I had been issued with another work phone.

“The original work device being switched on triggered police attention and I was asked to come in for questioning.

"My solicitor advised me not to comment during that interview and I regret following that advice.

“The police referred the matter to the CPS and I appeared before magistrates' court.

"Under the advice of my solicitor, I pleaded guilty - despite the fact this was a genuine mistake from which I did not make any gain.

"The magistrates accepted all of these arguments and gave me the lowest possible outcome - a discharge - available.”