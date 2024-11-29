The motor cyclist, a 17-year-old boy, remains in hospital but is in a "stable condition" according to Gwent Police.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Cwmbran Drive, Llantarnam at around 7.45am on Tuesday November 26.



"Officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance attended.

"The collision involved a motorcyclist and a car. The motorcyclist, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"We’re asking for anyone with information, including dashcam and CCTV, to get in touch quoting log reference 2400392393.

"You can contact us via the website, by calling 101 or sending a direct message on Facebook or X.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."