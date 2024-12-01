Baguette - Cavalier King Charles spaniel cross, eight months old, female. Baguette is a gorgeous but very scared lady who has come from her breeder. She hasn't seen much of the world before and so has a lot to learn and everything feels very overwhelming to her. Despite her fear she has a gentle nature. She has settled into our routine. In the right home she will be able to shine like the star she is.

Zorilla - Pemeranian, three years old, female. Zorilla has come from a breeder. She is very scared of humans, so slow and gentle movements are encouraged until she is able to settle in. Zorilla will need a kind resident dog to rely on for support and guidance. We can see in her eyes how much she wants to be loved but is finding it so hard to understand human kindness. We hope someone can give her what she needs.

Christmas - cross breed, two years old, female. Christmas is a shy girl who has come to us from a home through no fault of her own as her owner had 50 dogs in a very small home and could not cope. She loves human company once she gets to know you. She will make a great added sparkle in someone's life.

Zoro - Golden Retriever, four years old, male. Zoro is a sweet little lad that has travelled very far to be here. Fast forward a couple of days and he is already starting to show his true colours, when we enter now his tail wags and he is very excited and wants fusses almost instantly. He is going to be the sweetest companion when he gets his chance, he has so much love to give.

Elizabeth - Chow Chow, three years old, female. Elizabeth is a lovely Chow who has come from a home with her pal Ace to find a loving home as her owners felt they could not give her what she needs. Being a Chow, she already has a hard time at the kennels because they aren’t the typical breed people look for. She can be a little shy at first but after a few moments she is happy to have a fuss and some love from you. She can already walk on the lead and sits quietly and calmly in public settings (she loves a cafe pit stop).