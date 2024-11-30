Dick Whittington kicked off this week and it has everything a quality pantomime should - great acting, lots of dad jokes, tonnes of audience participating, a dramatic villain, dancing and plenty of 'he's behind you' moments.

Walking into the auditorium, the audience is treated to a beautiful set design and lighting around the stage. There were lots of exited little ones in the audience with their light up roses looking forward to the performance ahead. And the show did not disappoint.

Kicking off with 'One Short Day' and a high-energy dance routine by the talented Young Company, the cast proceeded to deliver an immersive show for all the family.

Dick Whittington at Newport's Riverfront Theatre (Image: KIRSTEN MCTERNAN)

Spearheading the comedy is Richard Elis as the cat (or Pussy the Pussy Cat thanks to the audience), Gareth Tempest as Sarah the Cook and Aled Pugh as Idle Jack. The trio are hilarious individually but when they are together on stage the jokes come thick and fast with rib-tickling results.

Audience interaction hits scene after scene, from code phrases to sing-alongs, and the audience lapped it up. The one thing the cast and creative crew are amazing at with the Riverfront panto is making the audience feel part of the show. It's a delight to watch the team interact with the audience, keeping them laughing and engaged throughout.

Elian West as Queen Rat (Image: KIRSTEN MCTERNAN) Elian West excelled in her role as sassy pirate Queen Rat and the villain of the show. She relished in the boos and hisses as she hatched her plan to steal a map to an island and plunder its riches.

Leading lady Mia Jae as Alice gelled with her co star Jonathan Houlston, who played Dick Whittington, with numerous duets delivered beautifully by the pair. They even overcame a mic mishap with ease.

The creative team behind this show deserve full praise for creating the most amazing stage scenes. The show included wire flying, a trap door, bubbles, lightning bolts, slime throwing and a giant octopus.

Richard Elis as the cat (Image: KIRSTEN MCTERNAN)

Each scene rolled into dance routines, duets, comedy skits and solo pieces with ease. The performance is tight, engaging and high-energy throughout.

Dick Whittington is two hours of unapologetic joy! If you are looking for a treat the whole family will enjoy, go and see this show.

Dick Whittington will run at the Riverfront Theatre Newport until January 4.