Pupils from St Michael’s Primary School in Newport have taken part in Safe Spaces workshops to identify areas in their community where they feel unsafe.
The workshops, organised by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, encouraged the children to think about the where they live, go to school, and spend time with friends and family, and share any areas which cause them concern.
They also discussed issues that are affecting them, and their understanding of the police and how they work with children and young people.
The information will be fed back to the police and crime commissioner, and also to the neighbourhood policing team.
Gwent PCC Jane Mudd said: “The Safe Spaces workshops we run for schools are one of the ways we ensure children have their voices heard.
"The information we gain from these sessions feed directly into local policing initiatives and also help to inform my own decision making."
To arrange a Safe Spaces session for a school or community group contact engagement@gwent.police.uk.
