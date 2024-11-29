They also discussed issues that are affecting them, and their understanding of the police and how they work with children and young people.



The information will be fed back to the police and crime commissioner, and also to the neighbourhood policing team.

Gwent PCC Jane Mudd said: “The Safe Spaces workshops we run for schools are one of the ways we ensure children have their voices heard.

"The information we gain from these sessions feed directly into local policing initiatives and also help to inform my own decision making."



To arrange a Safe Spaces session for a school or community group contact engagement@gwent.police.uk.