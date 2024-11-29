The service, which supports vulnerable adults through the custody process, was added to Adferiad’s portfolio of services in 2011 and has been retained across all three areas until at least 2027.

The support serves an important role by advising and advocating for vulnerable individuals to ensure their protection and fair treatment during a critical phase of legal proceedings, helping to mitigate potential injustices and fostering trust in the justice system.

The service operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and can be requested for any organisation who are performing interviews under caution such as the police, HMP prisons and other external organisations.