KYLE ENOS, 24, of Barfleur Crescent, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 30mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

AIMEE BAILEY, 40, of The Rise, Nantyglo must pay £176 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a television set without a licence.

DANIEL PREDA, 32, of Mill Street Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

BETTER PRICE DRIVES AND PATIOS LTD, Newport have to pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.

ANTHONY CLARKE, 63, of Glyn Collen, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

HANA HABTOM, 51, of Herbert Walk, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

MERGIM SUSURI, 23, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

JOHN SMITH, 36, of Pant View, Nantyglo must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

CARL TALBOT, 61, of Maple Road South, Pontypool must pay £616 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.