A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard before magistrates.
KYLE ENOS, 24, of Barfleur Crescent, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 30mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
AIMEE BAILEY, 40, of The Rise, Nantyglo must pay £176 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a television set without a licence.
DANIEL PREDA, 32, of Mill Street Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
BETTER PRICE DRIVES AND PATIOS LTD, Newport have to pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.
ANTHONY CLARKE, 63, of Glyn Collen, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
HANA HABTOM, 51, of Herbert Walk, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.
MERGIM SUSURI, 23, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
JOHN SMITH, 36, of Pant View, Nantyglo must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
CARL TALBOT, 61, of Maple Road South, Pontypool must pay £616 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article