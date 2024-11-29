Carmen Smith (Baroness Smith of Llanfaes), Plaid Cymru Member of the House of Lords, has criticised the UK government for its 'lack of understanding' of the issue and demanded clarity on long-term funding to secure Wales’ disused coal tips.

While the Welsh Government oversees the majority of coal tips in Wales, Plaid Cymru argues responsibility for funding their maintenance and reclamation lies with the UK Government, because they originated pre-devolution.

Baroness Smith said the £25 million announced for coal tip safety in the recent UK Budget was allocated before the Cwmtillery incident.

She called for additional, specific funding to support affected communities.

The Welsh Government estimates that the total cost of making Wales’ coal tips safe is between £500 million to £600 million.

Welsh first minister Eluned Morgan is confident that funding will be forthcoming.

Baroness Smith, speaking in the House of Lord, said: "There needs to be recognition that coal tips are a legacy of the mining past of Wales.

"Will His Majesty’s Government be providing funding for this specific incident?"

Parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Baroness Hayman of Ullock, said the UK Government 'want to offer what support we can'.

She said: "As to the extent to which that looks at new funding or whether or not there is other funding, that will be part of ongoing discussions around the coal tips."

Baroness Smith said after the session: “Labour’s lack of understanding over this crucial issue is worrying. While the Coal Authority does undertake inspections of coal tips in Wales on behalf of the Welsh Government, the responsibility lies with the Welsh Government.

“The First Minister says she is ‘very confident’ that more funding for coal tips will be forthcoming, yet the UK Minister avoided my question about whether the UK Government will provide additional funding for this specific incident in Cwmtillery.

“We need a commitment to the delivery of the full £600 million required to secure these dangerous coal tips for good.”