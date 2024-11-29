Department for Work and Pension rules state that to get winter fuel payments this winter you must have reached the state pension age and be in receipt of pension credit during the week of September 16 to 22.

Claims can be backdated by up to three months which means applications can be made up to December 21.

Angharad Phillips, who heads Age Cymru's Spread the Warmth campaign, said: "It’s crucial that older people check if they’re eligible for pension credit and, if they are, to make a claim so they can benefit from winter fuel payments to keep their homes warm and themselves safe this winter, especially those with long term health conditions.

“More than 56,000 people in Wales who are eligible for pension credit are not accessing it leaving more £117 million unclaimed. Even if you’ve been turned down before, it may still be worth making a new claim, as benefits rates change, as can your personal circumstances.”