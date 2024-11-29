A gardening expert has shared a unique hack you can try that only requires a common household item.

Elise Harlock, brand manager at Prestige Flowers, says it’s a good time to reach for your fruit bowl as the banana peel is the secret ingredient.

She explained that banana peel is a natural way to boost flowers such as hellebores, which are also known as Christmas roses, and help them thrive throughout winter.

Blending banana peel with water gives an immediate nutrient boost to flowers, says Elise (Image: Getty)

How to use banana peel to help your outdoor flowers thrive in winter

The banana peel hack doesn’t just work for Christmas roses as it’s also effective for pansies, cyclamen, snowdrops, primroses and winter jasmine.

“Banana peels are rich in potassium and phosphorus, which are essential nutrients for strong root growth and vibrant blooms,” Elise, from Prestige Flowers, said.

You can easily add banana peels into your flower care routine in three steps:

Chop and bury

Cut the banana peel into small pieces and bury them around the base of the plant. This allows the nutrients to slowly release into the soil as the peel decomposes.

Blend and water

Blend banana peels with water to create a nutrient-rich liquid fertiliser. “This method is great for giving an immediate nutrient boost,” Elise said.

Compost

Add banana peels to your compost bin. The resulting compost will enrich the soil when spread around your hellebores.

“Banana peels are not only effective but also a sustainable way to repurpose kitchen waste,” Elise added.

Other tips for keeping outdoor flowers healthy in winter

Elise has shared some other tips that will help keep your hellebores and other flowers healthy during the winter months.

“Mulching the base of your hellebores with organic matter, like leaf mould or bark chips, is essential for keeping hellebores healthy,” Elise explained. “It protects the roots from frost and helps the soil retain moisture, which is crucial in winter.”

Elise recommends deadheading to maintain a neat appearance and encourage new blooms. She said: “Regularly remove spent flowers.

Banana peel can help a handful of flowers thrive in winter, including pansies (Image: Getty) “This promotes fresh growth and reduces the chance of fungal infections.”

Choosing the right location is another critical factor for thriving hellebores.

Elise explained: “Although they bloom in winter, hellebores don’t do well in direct sunlight.

“Plant them in partial shade with well-draining soil to give them the best environment.”

Watering is another key consideration, with Elise adding: “Even though hellebores are hardy, they still need consistent moisture during dry spells.

“Water them deeply when needed, but avoid letting them sit in waterlogged soil, as that can harm their roots.”