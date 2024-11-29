Perhaps you’re looking to create space for Christmas?

Well, you’re spoiled for choice at Paul Fosh Auctions next month when an eye-popping 39 garages are going under the hammer.

There is the chance to go the whole hog and buy no less than 19 individual garages in Allt-yr-yn Way, Newport, at a guide price of £50,000.

Or perhaps a collection of 18 of the handy storage spaces in Beech Grove, Gurnos, Merthyr Tydfil, guided at £75,000, is more your style.

Then there is the option of bidding on a single domestic garage at Nash Grove, Newport, with a guide price of £4,000, or one at Pentrebach, Merthyr Tydfil, guided at £6,500.

But if you’re in the market for an actual garage, in the form of a former petrol filling station, with almost four acres of land, then there’s one at Cemetery Road, Ogmore Vale, Bridgend, available with a guide price of £270,000.

Sean Roper, of the Newport-based auction business, said: “There’s seldom one of our property auctions when we don’t have at least one garage on offer but it seems this time we’ve outdone ourselves with almost forty available, albeit in four distinct lots.

“Garages or just a single garage, are ever popular and much sought after and, depending on a range of matters including condition and location, can achieve very satisfactory prices at auction .

“Garages can be a good investment as people these days have so much ‘stuff’ and seldom have enough storage space. They are willing to pay rent for the privilege of having more room to store things, such as maybe a classic car or excess furniture or things that ‘might come in handy one day’, by renting space on a short or long term basis.”

The garages, along with some 80 other properties, will be offered for sale online by Paul Fosh Auctions starting from noon on Tuesday, December 10 and ending from 5pm on Thursday, December 12.