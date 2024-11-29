South Wales Argus
Man found dead at property in Newport - RECAP

Man found dead at property in Newport

By Holly Morgan

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A man has been found dead at property in Newport. Police have said his death was not suspicious.
  • The Argus had received reports and images of a large emergency service presence in Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport. The fire service are in attendance as well as a number of ambulances. Follow this LIVE blog for updates.

