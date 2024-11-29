Man found dead at property in Newport - RECAP

Our live feed has now finished.
- A man has been found dead at property in Newport. Police have said his death was not suspicious.
- The Argus had received reports and images of a large emergency service presence in Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport. The fire service are in attendance as well as a number of ambulances. Follow this LIVE blog for updates.
