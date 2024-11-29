A 34-year-old man from Blaenavon was arrested on suspicion of intending to supply class A and B drugs, as well as having an offensive weapon.

A 31-year-old man from Pontypool was also arrested on suspicion of supplying cocaine and cannabis. Cocaine is a class A drug and cannabis is a class B drug.

The searches were carried out by the Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

Police released footage of them breaking into one of the properties.

❗ Two in custody following warrants in Torfaen.



👮 Detectives from our serious and organised crime unit searched 3️⃣ properties this morning as part of an investigation into drug supply offences.



ℹ️ Two men have been arrested, while class A drugs, cash and phones were seized. pic.twitter.com/m27Fl6NbsJ — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) November 29, 2024

The men are currently in custody.

The police also made this statement:

"Detectives from our serious and organised crime unit searched three Torfaen properties this morning as part of an investigation into drug supply offences.

"Across the three addresses, they found and seized class A and B drugs, as well as mobile phones and cash.

"We arrested a 34-year-old man from Blaenavon on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of criminal property. A 31-year-old man from Pontypool was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis."

Detective Inspector David Trew said:

"Both men remain in custody as our enquiries continue.

"This morning, we've searched three premises, removed drugs from our streets and secured important evidence in our investigation into the supply of class A drugs in Torfaen.

"We're continuing to do everything within our powers to make Gwent a hostile environment for organised criminals and everything to safeguard our communities from the misery caused by drug supply and associated serious and organised crime."