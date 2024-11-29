County in the Community successfully applied for a grant from GWR’s Customer and Community Improvement Fund, which supports local communities and addresses areas of social need.

It delivers football sessions, projects and schemes in and around Newport to help create a positive experience through Football League Two club Newport County AFC.

The grant will mean County in the Community can deliver targeted sessions in places identified as being hotspots for youth crime and anti-social behaviour linked to rail.

Community development manager Liam Jenkins said: "We’re extremely grateful for this funding from Great Western Railway.

“It will allow us to increase our engagement and provide a safe space for young people to come and socialise with friends.

"The most important thing over the next nine months will be to teach young people how dangerous railway tracks can be, while making them realise potential consequences if they were to make the wrong decision.

“Through these workshops and the positive relationships we develop with the young people, we are confident this project will result in a measurable decrease in rail-related crime and anti-social behaviour.”

GWR senior community impact manager Emma Morris said: “The Customer and Community Improvement Fund is a fantastic opportunity for us to invest in our communities in projects that really make a difference at a local level.

“We’re delighted to support this initiative, which will help to raise awareness about the dangers associated with the railway and the need for everyone to show common sense when moving around a station.”