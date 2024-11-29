Footfall across Wales rose by 5.3 per cent from October to November, according to new figures from retail, residential and commercial property, and energy trends experts MRI Software.
The rise was led by a 13.5 per cent boost in shopping centre footfall, a 3.4 per cent rise high streets and a 0.6 per cent rise at retail parks.
Last year, Black Friday served as the catalyst for festive shopping despite the challenges that faced consumers and this year could see a similar story, said MRI.
Retailers are already preparing for increased footfall, and potentially sales, with 74 per cent of those surveyed in MRI Software’s Insights from the Inside poll saying they will be adjusting their opening hours in the lead up to Christmas to maximise sales.
November’s results suggest that retail footfall is stabilising which has been further supported by a shift in key holidays and consumer resilience. Retailers should be leveraging data-driven insights to really help them plan and prepare for the final leg of the Golden Quarter ensuring the year closes out on a strong note.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here