The rise was led by a 13.5 per cent boost in shopping centre footfall, a 3.4 per cent rise high streets and a 0.6 per cent rise at retail parks.

Last year, Black Friday served as the catalyst for festive shopping despite the challenges that faced consumers and this year could see a similar story, said MRI.



Retailers are already preparing for increased footfall, and potentially sales, with 74 per cent of those surveyed in MRI Software’s Insights from the Inside poll saying they will be adjusting their opening hours in the lead up to Christmas to maximise sales.

November’s results suggest that retail footfall is stabilising which has been further supported by a shift in key holidays and consumer resilience. Retailers should be leveraging data-driven insights to really help them plan and prepare for the final leg of the Golden Quarter ensuring the year closes out on a strong note.