TOMMY LIAM DUFF-DORAN, 24, of Lewis Drive, Caerphilly must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding at 130mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 motorway in Cardiff at Junction 33 on June 1.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

JASDEET GILL, 25, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool was conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay £111 in costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to common assault and being drunk and disorderly on Osborne Road on October 1.

AARON COOK, 35, of Oakdale Path, St Dials, Cwmbran was jailed for 10 days after he admitted stealing a £550 electric scooter from Halfords, a £150 electric toothbrush from Sainsbury’s and two drills worth £98 from B&Q between November 23 and November 26.

He was also ordered to pay compensation.

ANTHONY SCARFI, 47, of Hanbury Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £185 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to committing a public order offence in Newport on September 29.

KEVIN PARFITT, 51, of Hill Street, Brynmawr must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly on King Street on September 28.

CLAIRE FRANCES, 45, of Station Farm, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran was banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £168 in a fine and surcharge.

DAVID BRAGG, 32, of Ebenezer Drive, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £140 in a fine and surcharge after he admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4161 in Cardiff on May 17, 2023.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.