The tasks usually involve the cast members needing to collect a certain number of stars. The more stars they earn, the nicer the food options for their campmates that day will be.

If they collect a small number or shout "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" to stop the trial the camp will just have beans and rice to eat for dinner.

Viewers can vote for which celebrities they want to take on the trial for each episode, and there certainly wasn't a lot of variety at the start.

Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough has been picked for seven separate challenges, with there being a couple of cast members who have avoided doing any.

Who’s doing the I’m a Celeb trial tonight?





For tonight's episode (Friday, November 29) the trial is called 'Tanks of Torture' and two celebrities will be taking it on.

In a change to the format, instead of the public voting for who they wanted to be involved, the campmates had to pick from amongst each other.

At the end of last night's episode (Thursday, November 28) it seemed Barry McGuigan had put himself forward, but it was revealed on the I'm a Celebrity Unpacked aftershow that the campmates had changed their minds.

Instead, Oti Mabuse and Melvin Odoom will be involved.

The Campmates have decided, Oti and Melvin will be facing Tanks of Torture in tomorrow night’s show 🤿 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3AXhS1evxK — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 28, 2024

Some viewers seemed confused at Barry not being involved, with some sharing their thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One wrote: "Might want to explain why it’s not Barry, given the last main show to air indicated he volunteered."

Meanwhile, another explained: "For people thinking it was Barry not Melvin, if you haven’t watched tonight’s unpacked they revealed Melvin would do it instead, maybe medical reasons".

Some were happy to see Melvin finally taking on a challenge, posting: "Melvin finally getting something to do I hope this keeps him in plz vote Melvin guys".

I'm a Celebrity 2024 contestant list

All the cast members of I'm a Celebrity's 2024 series are as follows:

Danny Jones

Oti Mabuse

Jane Moore

Barry McGuigan

Melvin Odoom

Alan Halsall

Tulisa Contostavlos

GK Barry

Coleen Rooney

Dean McCullough

Maura Higgins

Reverend Richard Coles

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! airs every day at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.