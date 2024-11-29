This nail-biting, award-winning, reality series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman will return in the new year as a new group of strangers get set to play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

The BBC said: "New series and a whole new game. But who will make it through?"

🏰 Start the New Year with a bang...



The Traitors returns to BBC One and iPlayer on New Year's Day



When does The Traitors series 3 start?





Series three of The Traitors will launch on Wednesday, January 1 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

For episodes one and two, The Traitors will air at 8pm and from episode three onwards it will air at 9pm.

The show will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, same as the last series.

The Official visualised podcast The Traitors: Uncloaked, hosted by stand-up comedian and presenter Ed Gamble, also returns for the new series.

It will be available directly after every episode of the main show on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, while an extended version with additional guests, further theories and essential analysis will be available on BBC Sounds.

The Traitors winners

Series 1

'The Faithful' - Aaron, Hannah and Meryl won series one of the show after managing to outsmart 'The Traitors'.

The trio each took home a share of the £101,050 prize pot.

Series 2

Harry Clark won series two of The Traitors.

Clark was one of 'The Traitors' and managed to outsmart faithful Mollie Pearce in the final to claim the £95,150 prize money.

Harry won series two of The Traitors after outsmarting Mollie Pierce in the final. (Image: BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells)

Where is The Traitors filmed?





The Traitors is filmed in an 18th-century stately home called Ardross Castle.

It is located 30 miles north of Inverness in the Scottish Highlands.

How to apply for The Traitors series 4?





Do you think you have what it takes to be a Faithful or a Traitor?

Well now's your chance. Applications for series four of The Traitors are now open on the BBC website.

The closing date for applications is February 9, 2025.

You must be 18 years of age or over to apply.

The third series of The Traitors will launch on Wednesday, January 1 (New Year's Day) at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.