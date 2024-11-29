Mr Matthews, a former chief executive of Newport's Celtic Manor Resort, has joined the South Wales business as a non-executive director, bringing with him invaluable business expertise and insight.

Founded 17 years ago as a family-run business, SECUREIT has grown into a respected name in the security solutions industry, known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service.

The appointment of Mr Matthews marks another milestone in the company's journey, reinforcing its dedication to enhancing leadership and expanding its influence in the security solutions market both in Wales and further afield.

Born in Canada, but based in south Wales, Mr Matthews' time at the Celtic Manor saw him play a pivotal role in elevating the resort to international acclaim, including hosting the 2010 Ryder Cup.

His strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in driving success and growth at the business.

He is currently a director at The Alacrity Foundation, an organisation focused on nurturing entrepreneurial talent and innovation.

Mr Matthews said: "I am pleased to be part of SECUREIT's journey as it continues to grow and innovate.

"The company's commitment to excellence and its strong family values aligns strongly with my own principles. I enjoy the challenge of growing businesses and try to look at things from a different perspective.

"I look forward to working with the company’s board of directors, and positively contributing to future successes."

Philip Popham, managing director of SECUREIT, said: "Dylan's extensive experience and proven track record in leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and reach new heights.

"His strategic insights of running businesses, especially where customer and operational security are business critical actions, will help guide us through the next phase of our growth, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the fire prevention and security solutions industry."