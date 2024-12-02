A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court charged with causing a woman’s death by dangerous driving in 2017.
Jay Bayliss, 31, is alleged to have been responsible for the death of Sophie Brimble whilst at the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo in Brynmawr.
The 20-year-old Miss Brimble from Crickhowell passed away following a road crash on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Bayliss, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr did not enter a plea when he appeared before magistrates
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on January 3 next year.
He was granted unconditional bail.
Following her death seven years ago, her family released a tribute which read: "Sophie Brimble/Jenkins – taken from us way too soon.
"Love you always. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.
"Love Mum, Daddy Andrew, Chloe, Rhys, Nan, Aimee, Ben and Zach Xxxxxxxxx."
