The police have arrested two people - a 41-year-old man from Tredegar and a 50-year-old woman from Rhymney in connection to the crime.

Gwent Police said: "We received reports that festive stock was being taken from the loading area behind the Range store and loaded into a car.

"On responding to the call, officers were allegedly driven at by the suspect, who reportedly left the area at speed.

"Officers’ enquiries eventually led them to an address in Rhymney the following day, where they uncovered a room full of items, including Christmas crackers, decorations and ornaments.

"In connection to the investigation, we arrested a 41-year-old man from Tredegar on suspicion of theft, attempted wounding with intent and driving a motor vehicle dangerously and a 50-year-old woman from Rhymney on suspicion of burglary."