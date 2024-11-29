The scheme from Barratt David Wilson Homes was initially only available to the likes of NHS workers, police and fire service staff but has been extended to benefit more professions — including RNLI volunteers, foster carers, Transport for Wales employees, local authority workers and teachers.

Now the proud owner of a new three-bedroom home at Brunel Quarter in Chepstow, Eve Mitchell-Mallon said: “It’s such an achievement to have bought my first home, as it was something I thought I could only dream of.

"I couldn’t believe it when I found out that I was eligible for the Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme.

“I’d highly recommend all key workers explore this opportunity. We can’t wait to settle into our new home and begin the next chapter of our lives — and are already looking forward to spending our first Christmas in the peace and quiet that Brunel Quarter offers.”

Richard Lawson, sales director at Barratt Developments South Wales, said: “We are proud to now be offering this scheme to more key workers than ever before up and down the country — and seeing the positive impact it is already having for buyers just like Eve.

“For those worried about making the move in time for Christmas, we can indeed make that a reality at Brunel Quarter — with a range of three-bedroom homes available to move into before the big day. Simply contact our sales team for further details.”