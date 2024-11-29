The closure will be in place between 9pm and 7am on Friday November, 29 through to Saturday November 30, and traffic will be diverted via the M48.

The bridge is closed in both directions.

This overnight closure is part of ongoing planned maintenance.

Work on the new Severn Bridge has been ongoing since July, as National Highways need to re-waterproof and resurface a 1km stretch of the cable stay bridge to extend the life of the road surface.