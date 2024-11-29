The event was held in Manchester and 16 students from the college were at the final competing in a range of disciplines, from creative makeup and woodworking to catering, media production and hairdressing.

They came home with one gold, six silver, three bronze and two highly commended.

Inspired by his grandad to join the woodworking course at Coleg Gwent, Max Seaborne was able to claim first place for his work in the ‘Inclusive Woodworking’ category, with his classmate Jayden Davies clinching the third-place spot.

Making a mark in the world of vehicle refinishing, Teagan Whiteman was also able to bag a bronze award in the Auto Paint category.

Another learner named ‘skills champion’ in their respective field is Mozhdeh Zarrinderakht, who won a Highly Commended award in Hairdressing.

Richard Wheeler, skills competition manager at Coleg Gwent, said: “I am so proud once again to see our learners succeed at the WorldSkills UK 2024 competition. Their dedication and hard work have truly paid off, as evidenced by their outstanding achievements.

“The skills they have developed through training and practice are not only impressive but also vital for their future careers. Our learners are a testament to the high standards of education and training we aim to provide, and I couldn't be prouder of their accomplishments."