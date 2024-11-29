Gwent Police have said his death is not being treated as suspicious. he has not been named at this time.

The man was found dead at a home on Derant Road in Bettws at 10.10 this morning.

The Argus had received reports of a large emergency services presence in Newport, at a residential address on the nearby Monnow Way.

There emergency vehicles took up lot of the street in the residential area.

Gwent Police officers were at the scene alongside South Wales Fire and Rescue service which were largely in attendance, as well as the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The police released a statement to the South Wales Argus, saying the following:

"A man was found deceased at a property on Derant Road in Bettws at about 10.10am this morning.

His death is not being treated as suspicious."