Tymon Turner, of Princes Avenue in Aberaeron, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court charged with causing the death of 19-year-old Jac Walters in a crash on the A4136 Staunton Road in Monmouth on Sunday, November 12 last year.

Mr Walters was also from Ceredigion, the court heard.

20-year-old Turner pleaded guilty to three offences of causing death by careless driving whilst being over the prescribed limit – referring to alcohol, ketamine, and MDMA.

He also admitted possessing cocaine from the same date.

The defendant had been further charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Turner’s defence counsel applied for this charge to be dismissed, and a hearing for this will be held at Newport Crown Court on January 27.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke set a provisional trial date of June 16. Turner was re-admitted to bail, and received an interim disqualification from driving as a result of his guilty pleas.