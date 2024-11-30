Lavania Olewa Oluban describes it as her favourite day of the year.

"We combine it with the elf arrival - the Elf arrives in a balloon and so my son Arlo wakes up to find Elf, balloons everywhere, the room transformed overnight for Christmas and a little festive breakfast ready for him with some simple treats:

Xmas tree shaped Elf toast

Santa strawberries

Mini doughnuts with sprinkles

Milk in a Christmassy bottle

The advent calendar had appeared and so had some festive clothes and an elf hat

"We also use this morning to write our letter to Santa and it’s a tradition which has stuck over the years," says Lavinia, who shares her adventures at Arloriverrex.com

(Image: Lavania Olewa Oluban's son Arlo at the North Pole breakfast table)

Mum-of-two Hannah Bartlett, 45, is a Christmas expert and founder of the festive blog, Jolly Festive.

Based in Surrey, Hannah shares a wealth of ideas to a worldwide audience covering subjects from festive trends to tips, hacks, and easy-to-make, family-friendly DIY projects. Her deep knowledge of Christmas activities, entertainment, and travel makes her a go-to source for all things merry and bright.

"What started as a way to welcome your elf back to the home on December 1 has fast captured the imagination as a fun festive family breakfast concept to kickstart the Christmas countdown," she says.

"The wonderful thing about Christmas breakfasts generally, elf-themed or otherwise, is that there are no rules. They can be as elaborate or simple as you want, made into a party or simply upping the ante on regular breakfast time, and as sugary as you dare.

"The general concept however is the same: a colourful celebration for the start of the countdown, where breakfast food is fit for an elf.

(Image: Hannah Bartlett's Rudolph Cinnamon Rolls on the North Pole breakfast table)

Here’s her 5 key parts to a magical North Pole breakfast:

Decorations

The more colourful and festive, the better. The red and white candy cane colour theme works well here – a red tablecloth, cute Christmas plates and cups, fairy lights, mini baubles... But whatever you fancy. Use sweet treats to decorate the table too – chocolate coins, candy canes, bowls of festive sweets, etc.

Food

The original North Pole Breakfast concept was based on Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf’s description of the four main food groups – candy, candy cane, candy corn and syrup. So basically a sugar overload! Obviously, that much sugar (especially so early in the morning) will be ringing alarm bells everywhere so there’s plenty of other treat ideas in addition to the sweet kind.

Menu ideas:

My (now teen!) boys’ favourite is Snowman Toast –toast, cut into circles with cookie cutters and slathered in cream cheese, finished with blueberry eyes and buttons and a raspberry nose.

Banana and strawberry candy canes.

A grape or kiwi fruit Christmas tree.

Marshmallow snowmen (my video went viral on TikTok – don’t ask me why I gave them legs, I still don’t know hahaha)

Rudolph Cinnamon Rolls.

Hot chocolate, with all the toppings.

Strawberry Santa Heads.

Elf Welcome

If you are preparing the North Pole Breakfast with an elf in mind, then share a big welcome from them. They could be delivering advent calendars, news from the North Pole, a special invitation. Or equally, if the breakfast has been prepared in their honour then perhaps a little gift to the elf and some welcome back letters would be a fun addition.

Extra Treats

It’s really lovely to have some extra special treats waiting as part of the North Pole Breakfast. Perhaps it could be the arrival of a December 1st box. The advent calendars as mentioned above, a festive book to read, or some Christmas pyjamas. Or you could set up a Christmas photo booth with some fun festive hats and glasses.

Music

You can’t celebrate without music and this is the perfect time for a kitchen disco. So create a custom North Pole Breakfast playlist that will have everyone dancing around the kitchen.

(Image: Nikki Knight's beautiful North Pole breakfast table)

Nikki Knight, from the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire, shares her tips for a perfect North Pole breakfast on her blog Unicorns, Dinosaurs and Me.

"A North Pole Breakfast or Elf on the Shelf Breakfast is a special breakfast to celebrate your elves," she says. "You could have a North Pole Breakfast to mark their arrival, to say goodbye to them at the end or somewhere in the middle to just do something different."

She shares her tips for brilliant North Pole breakfast decorations:

To make this meal stand out from other breakfasts, you are going to want to add decorations and festive table settings. Some great ideas to make your table look the part are:

Festive tablecloth

Children’s festive plates, bowls and cups

Colour in placemats

Chargers to put plates on

Fairy lights. Battery-operated ones are handy to eliminate trip hazards around the table

Festive cutlery holders

Festive napkins

Small ornaments or other Christmas decorations

A mini Christmas tree

Cake stands

Crackers

Glittery glasses

Christmas-themed salt and pepper shakers

She adds: "As elves have a sweet tooth then you will usually find quite a few sugary treats but I also like to make sure we have healthy foods in ours as well."