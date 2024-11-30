Six popular spring bulbs are poisonous and, in some cases, can be fatal for dogs so it’s important they don’t get hold of any as you prepare them for next year.

Whilst it may take large amounts of the bulb and plant to be ingested for it to be fatal, some of the more common symptoms that dogs can suffer from include vomiting, diarrhoea and nausea, explains Garden Buildings Direct.

6 spring bulbs that are poisonous for dogs

Bluebells

Bluebells contain a toxin that can affect a dog's heart but would usually result in an upset stomach if your dog ingests any.

If large amounts are eaten though it can prove to be fatal. Bluebells are often found in woodland as well so it’s important to keep an eye on your dog when out for a walk.

It's important to make sure that dogs don't have access to bulbs (Image: Getty) Daffodils

One of the most common causes of daffodil poisoning in dogs is when they have been able to access the bulbs.

Daffodil bulbs contain the most concentrated amount of lycorine, which is an alkaloid that can trigger diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain and even heartbeat irregularities.

Cyclamen

Cyclamen contains triterpenoid saponins which can cause serious toxic reactions in dogs with symptoms including salivation, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Larger ingestions can cause heart rhythm abnormalities, seizures and even death, Garden Buildings Direct explains.

Tulips

Toxins are found in all parts of tulips but are especially concentrated in the bulb so if your dog consumes any part, particularly the bulb, you should contact a vet immediately.

Symptoms can include an elevated heart rate and breathing difficulties in severe cases of poisoning or if a large amount has been ingested, this can also result in sudden death.

Amaryllis

Consuming the amaryllis bulb can lead to illness varying from moderate to severe and most dogs would need to ingest a considerable amount of bulbs before severe toxicity occurs.

Common symptoms to look out for are drooling and abdominal discomfort.

Hyacinths

The most common way that dogs are affected by hyacinth poisoning is by digging up bulbs from the garden when they have been recently planted.

Ingesting hyacinth bulbs does cause instantaneous pain for dogs which prevents them from being able to eat a toxic amount but symptoms they may have after eating it would be nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting.

The PDSA said: “It’s important to remember that bulbs often have a higher concentration of nutrients than leaves or flowers, meaning they can be more dangerous for your pet.

“When organising your garden, don’t forget to make sure that your pet can’t get their paws on any bulbs that you may be planting.

“Lots of different species of bulbs can be poisonous, so keep them in areas your pet can’t access – or avoid them completely.

“If you do decide to plant bulbs, it’s a good idea to cover them with mesh until they’re growing to prevent any curious paws from digging them up!”

The pet charity also shared a list of plants and flowers that are poisonous to dogs and found in gardens and in parks and woodlands throughout each season.

A spokesperson at Garden Buildings Direct said: “Spring bulbs are a lovely addition to your garden but it’s important to be aware of the potential dangers they can pose to your dog. Many will plant their spring bulbs in autumn and winter, so it's important to be aware now of which plants could harm pets.

“Hyacinths, Amaryllis and Daffodils are all hugely popular plants and each one can make your garden look nice and colourful in the spring. But be careful of letting your dogs around them as they all contain toxins which are poisonous.

“As well as being poisonous, some may even be fatal if your dog manages to ingest a large amount. These include Bluebells, Cyclamen and Tulips, so make sure to take extra precautions with these.”