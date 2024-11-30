66-year-old Anthony Manson is wanted for serious offences including domestic abuse and grievous bodily harm.

Manson has been on the run for over a year and frequently changes his appearance and name, using aliases such as ‘Tai,’ ‘Ibrahim Mohammad,’ ‘Ibrahim Vilafane,’ and ‘Antonio Angel Villafane.’ He is considered a danger to women.

Hayley Fry, National Manager for Wales at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Manson is an extremely dangerous individual who needs to be found before more people come to harm.

“We know that talking about crime, especially when related to violent criminals can be extremely difficult which is why Crimestoppers is here to help. If you know where Manson is hiding, but prefer not to speak to the police, please tip-off our charity anonymously.

“Speak to one of our professionally trained UK Contact Centre team or fill out the online form on our website. You will stay 100% anonymous. Always.”

Crimestoppers are willing to give the reward even if the information is given anonymously.

Gwent Police have asked members of the public to not approach Manson if you know of his whereabouts.

Gwent Police have said ‘Stay anonymous to claim a reward, contact the charity Crimestoppers. In an emergency, always call 999.’

Crimestoppers can be contacted online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

This reward is available until Friday 28 February 2025.