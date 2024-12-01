The replacement local development plan is supposed to set how land is used, and protected, across the county through to 2033 as well as establishing a whole range of policies to guide how planning applications to the county council should be decided.

Those cover everything from the design of shop fronts in Monmouthshire’s 31 conservation areas to a presumption against development within Caerwent’s Roman town walls, a protection in place since 1954.

The main thrust of the plan is to provide land for up to 2,100 homes and that 50 per cent, or 1,050, of those should be affordable which includes houses for social rent and schemes such as part ownership.

Most of the new houses would be provided on the four strategic sites identified.

Those sites are land east of Abergavenny for 500 homes; east of Caldicot and north of Portskewett for 770, Mounton Road, Chepstow for 146 and Leasbrook at Monmouth that would accommodate 270. Half of all homes on each site would have to be affordable.

In addition to the main strategic sites the plan has also identified five “primary settlements”; three “secondary settlements” and six “main rural settlements” that could deliver a further 619 homes.

The total figure of 2,100 includes all the allocated sites and a 15 per cent flexibility allowance. The plan period actually runs from 2018, when the previous development plan that is still in use, was supposed to expire. When the 2,220 homes already built from 2018 to 2023, and the further 798 homes already planned for as well 887 homes that could be built on “windfall” or small sites as well as 175 from “rollover” allocations from the earlier plan are added to the new homes figure it means 6,210 new homes could be built in Monmouthshire through to 2033.

Inclusion in the plan means there is a presumption in favour of new residential development but every proposal will still be subject to a planning application which would have to meet the policies such as half of all the homes being affordable and addressing the issues, from the impact on nature and wildlife to highways, identfied by the council.

Here are the allocations for the primary and secondary settlements and the main rural settlements.

Primary Settlements

Land at Penlanlas Farm, Abergavenny

Allocated for residential development 100 homes 50/50 split between open market/affordable

A six hectare greenfield site adjacent to the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (BBNP) eastern boundary and the north-western fringe of Abergavenny. The site is bounded to the east and south by residential properties, by Old Hereford Road to the west and an electricity substation and other agricultural grassland to the north.

Less than 25 minutes’ walking time to Abergavenny town centre, other key services and facilities, including schools, in closer proximity. Abergavenny Railway Station is just over 30 minutes’ walk away and there will be opportunities to connect to the centre of Abergavenny with “active travel” links. Wthin the River Usk phosphorus sensitive catchment area.

Land at Rockfield Road, Monmouth

Allocated for residential development. Approx 60 homes 50/50 split between open market/affordable

A 1.5ha greenfield site on the north-western edge of Monmouth adjacent to residential site on Rockfield Road where planning permission for 70 homes has already been granted. Described as sitting “neatly within a gap between this permitted site to the east and existing residential development to the south and west”. Northern boundary is a mature hedgerow with fields beyond. Retention of a green buffer on the edge of the site required.

Less than 15 minutes walking distance to Monmouth District Centre on Rockfield Road providing a range of services including a convenience store. A primary school, the southern entrance of town centre and range of other facilities located within 20 minutes’ walking distance. Adjacent public footpath must be linked into the site to provide connectivity.

Land at Drewen Farm, Monmouth

Approx 110 homes 50/50 split between open market/affordable

A 6.6ha of greenfields that forms

Part of the Wonastow Road housing site, known as Kingswood Gate built under the existing development plan – the 6.6ha greenfield wraps around Kingswood Gate. Watery Lane is to the east and agricultural land to the north. Within 15-minute walking distance of a school and Monmouth District Centre on Rockfield Road. Southern entrance of town centre and a range of other facilities within 20 minutes walk.

Key considerations include need for additional hedgerow and tree planting on northern boundary. Retention of green buffers in and around the site also essential. Public footpath links to Watery Lane essential.

Tudor Road, Monmouth

Approx 50 homes 50/50 split between open market/affordable

On eastern side of Wyesham, a 2.05 ha greenfield site, that benefits from access to number of facilities of less than five minutes walking distance including a primary school, convenience store/post office and open space.

Wyesham area also includes a supermarket within a 15-minute walk. Secondary school and leisure centre and other facilities in town centre within 25-minute walking distance on the other side of river Wye. New pedestrian and cycle crossing to connect Wyesham to wider Monmouth area has planning permission and expected to be constructed within the plan period.

Key consideration of the site is location adjacent to the Wye Valley National Landscape (AONB). An appropriate green buffer is required along the boundary of the site.

Land at Former MoD, Caerwent, Severnside

Allocated for a mixed-use residential scheme approx 40 homes 50/50 split between open market/affordable and B1 Employment (offices/light industry)

Former Ministry of Defence (MoD) brownfield site comprising of 4.2ha, located to north eastern edge of Caerwent, north of the A48.

Approximate 10-minute walking time to Caerwent’s key services and facilities, which includes a public house, post office and farm shop. There are opportunities to connect and link the site to sustainable travel, including the National Cycle Network Route (NCN) and bus stops along the A48.

Secondary Settlements

Land South of Monmouth Road, Raglan

Allocated for residential development approx 54 homes 50/50 split between open market/affordable (27 each)

South of Monmouth Road, Raglan a greenfield site, approximately 7.6ha of agricultural land, south-east of Raglan.

Borders Raglan Conservation Area located to south of Raglan Castle. Less than 10 minutes walking time to Raglan’s centre, other key services and facilities including a school in closer proximity.

Land East of Burrium Gate, Usk

Allocated for residential development approx 40 homes 50/50 split between open market/affordable.

Greenfield site comprising of 2.9 ha of agricultural land, at eastern edge of Usk, north of Monmouth Road.

Approximate 10-minute walking time to Usk Primary School and 15-minute walk to Usk town centre (Twyn Square) with key services and facilities. Opportunities to link to sustainable travel including bus stops along Monmouth Road and a planned active travel route along Monmouth Road.

Key considerations include proximity to Usk’s air quality management area (AQMA), impact on overland drainage flow and layout and design upon the setting of Usk. Within River Usk phosphorus sensitive catchment area.

Land West of Trem yr Ysgol, Penperlleni

Allocated for a residential development approx 42 homes 50/50 split between open market/affordable.

Greenfield site comprising of 3.4 ha of agricultural land located to south-western edge of Penperlleni, within the back-drop of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. Vehicular access is proposed to connect to existing Trem yr Ysgol highway, part of recently built residential development.

Main Rural Settlements

Land adjacent to Piercefield Public House, St Arvans

Allocated for residential development approx 16 homes 50/50 split between open market/affordable.

A 1.1ha greenfield site, located to the southern edge of St Arvans, west of the A466, within the Wye Valley National Landscape (AONB).

Under 5-minute walking times to St Arvans’ key services and facilities, such as the Piercefield Public House, village store and children’s nursery.

Opportunities to connect and link the site to sustainable travel, including the National Cycle Network(NCN) and bus stops along the adjacent A466 and to the adjacent right of way.

Land at Churchfields, Devauden

Land at Churchfields, Devauden approx 20 homes 50/50 split between open market/affordable.

Greenfield site, comprising of 1.4ha of agricultural land located to western edge of Devauden, west of Churchfields existing residential homes. Vehicle access is proposed to connect to existing Churchfields Cul-de-sac highway. Located within the Wye Valley National Landscape (AONB).

Approximate five-minute walk to Devauden’s community services and facilities, such as local store and village community hall. Opportunities to connect and link to sustainable travel, including existing bus stops along the adjacent B4293 and right of way which runs immediately adjacent to the western boundary.

Twyn Square in Usk

Land East of Little Mill

Allocated for residential development approx 20 homes 50/50 split between open market/affordable.

On eastern side of Little Mill, 4.1ha north of and adjacent to A472. In close proximity to a proposed future active travel route for walking and cycling and also close to a number of rights of Way. Site is served by bus route 63 (Cwmbran-Pontypool-Usk-Chepstow), with both eastbound and westbound bus stops along the A472.

Land North of Little Mill

Allocated for residential development approx 15 homes (seven open market, eight affordable).

Greenfield site situated at northern limits of village. Residential properties border southern edge of the site, with a railway line to the north/west and open grazing land to the north and east. Right of way runs along eastern boundary, also served by bus route 63.

Allocation of the site is a continuation of the Adopted LDP allocation.

Llanellen Court

Allocated for residential development approx 26 homes 50/50 split between open market/affordable.

Adjacent to Llanellen Court Farm a greenfield 1.56ha site comprising of agricultural land, in rural village south of Abergavenny. Close proximity to a number of rights of way, including National Cycling Network (NCN) route 49, which relates to a proposed Active Travel route along the Monmouthshire Brecon Canal to the west. Served by both northbound and southbound bus stops along the A4042.

Land west of Redd Landes, Shirenewton

Allocated for residential development 26 homes 50/50 split between open market/affordable.

Located on western edge of Shirenewton opposite the recreation ground, play area and recreation hall and offers links to wider public rights of way that connect to the primary school and other parts of the village. Additional footways to improve these connections are required as part of the development. A key consideration of the site is the need for additional hedgerow and tree planting.

Gypsy and Travellers

Land will be made available at Bradbury Farm, Crick for seven pitches to accommodate unmet Gypsy and Traveller accommodation needs identified in the latest Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment.

The consultation runs until Friday December 16 and more details, and how to have your say, are available on the council's website here.

Drop in sessions to explain the plans will be held on Monday, December 2, from 2pm to 7pm, at Goytre Village Hall and between the same times at Caldicot Town Council building on Wednesday, December 4.

An online consultation will take place on Monday, December 9 from 6pm to 7.30pm with details of how to register on the council website.