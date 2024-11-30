The detached property has up to five bedrooms, three bathrooms, central living space and kitchen, a snug, and a games room.

What is the layout of the property?





The ground floor has an entrance hall, cloakroom, walk-in coat cupboard, games room (potential bedroom), utility space, guest bedroom and a shower room.

The games room (Image: South Wales Property Photography) The first floor has a principal bedroom suite and en-suite bathroom, two other bedrooms, a study, and two bathrooms.

The main bedroom has a dressing room and ensuite with aluminium bifold doors to the rear that open onto a Juliet balcony with garden views.

The bedroom (Image: South Wales Property Photography) It has fitted carpet, recessed lighting, wired ceiling speakers, a central heating radiator, power points, a TV point and doors to the dressing room and ensuite.

The en-suite has tiled floor and part tiled walls with a free-standing bath with mixer tap, walk-in shower cubicle with mixer shower, WC and wash hand basin.

What is outside of the property?





The front has off road parking in the form of an in-and-out driveway laid to presscrete.

There is a garage with an electric roller shutter door to the front and a uPVC double glazed door to the side.

The pool (Image: South Wales Property Photography) The rear garden has a lawn and patio with mature planting throughout, an outdoor heated pool and a plant room.

There is a decked area to the rear with the summer house, outside tap and lights, and an original stone wall to the rear.

The summer house

This property includes a fully insulated summer house to the rear of the garden, uPVC double glazed doors and windows.

The outside and inside of the summer house (Image: South Wales Property Photography) It has a bar area with laminate work surface, under counter cupboards, a wine chiller, power points, a TV point and recessed lighting.

Where is the property?





It is located on Evenlode Avenue a short distance of 0.5 miles away from the train short distance from Penarth Station.

What is the council tax band?





The Council Tax band for this property is I, which equates to a charge of £4,673.76 for the year 2024/25.