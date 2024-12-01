The British Empire and Commonwealth Games Games, now known as the Commonwealth Games, were held in Cardiff that year.

Lucy Mumford, 59, from Aberdare found the trophy in her attic along with some of her grandmother's things.

The shield is engraved with some boxers sparring and reads: "Empire Games tournament, Drill Hall, Blaenavon, 7/6/58."

It is currently a mystery how the trophy ended up in the possession of Ms Mumford's grandmother.

Ms Mumford said the attic stuff also had some items from her great-grandmother, Ada Mary Preece, who had lived in Blaenavon.

Ms Mumford said her great-grandmother "had a lot of brothers, sisters and cousins, who also lived in Blaenavon" but she moved to Abersychan in 1913.

One theory Ms Mumford has is that her grandmother or great-grandmother bought the trophy in a second-hand shop.

Ms Mumford said: "There were also a lot of second hand shops in Abersychan, so it is possible she or her daughter bought the Empire Games Shield in one of these after the 1958 games out of nostalgia for Blaenavon."

"No one in the family knows one way or the other," said Ms Mumford.

Ms Mumford has been doing her own research into the trophy. However, she said: "I haven’t been able to find anything about the Empire games events in Blaenavon Drill Hall."

She said: "I contacted The Blaenavon Community Museum and Richard Roynon, one of the volunteers, is looking through local resources for information about events at the Drill Hall and is hoping to have results in one to two weeks."

Ms Mumford has also reached out to the community via social media.

She said: "I put the shield on Blaenavon and Beyond’s Facebook page, hoping someone would know something about the boxing, the heats perhaps at the Drill Hall. As yet I don’t have any leads."

Ms Mumford said the shield has sparked interest in the community, saying: "Blaenavon Community Museum would like to have it in their museum, as a loan I expect, once we know what it had to do with The Empire Games, now called The Commonwealth Games, in 1958 in Blaenavon."

Do you know anything about the boxing tournament that took place at the Blaenavon Drill Hall at the British Empire and Commonwealth Games in 1958?