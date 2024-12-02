‘Angel Wings’ was born with a birth defect on her wings that causes her flight feathers to stick out.

“The bird cannot fly and is obviously vulnerable,” said Roslynne Eaton, a local who has looked out for Angel Wings.

Angel Wings' home at the Boating Lake in Cwmbran flooded last weekend during Storm Bert.

However, thankfully Angel Wings survived the ordeal. According to Ms Eaton the bird is a strong swimmer.

“I first came across her when she was only a few weeks old,” said Ms Eaton.

(Image: Roslynne Eaton) Angel Wings was born with a birth defect.

Angel Wings was living with her family at the B&Q retail park in Cwmbran.

Ms Eaton went to visit her twice a day to make sure she was not being bullied, which can happen to birds that are vulnerable like Angel Wings.

However, the bullying was not the main issue. Angel Wings lack of flying ability meant she was left behind by her family. It was at this point, Ms Eaton and Swan Rescue came up with a plan to help Angel Wings.

“The group left, and I suggested she was moved to the Boating Lake,” said Ms Eaton.

Angel Wings was moved on July 31, and Ms Eaton said the move “proved to be a success”.

Heart-warmingly, soon after her family followed her to the lake, and she was reunited with them.

There are times when the other birds still leave her due to her mobility issues. Ms Eaton said: “Sometimes she is on her own because she cannot fly.” However, Angel Wings has found other companions – the local people from Cwmbran.

“All the locals know her, and she is well-loved,” said Ms Eaton. In fact, Ms Eaton said that Angel Wings “is a little attention seeker” showing off to the visitors at the Boating Lake.

(Image: Roslynne Eaton) Angel Wings is a strong swimmer.

Ms Eaton said everyone looks out for her, saying: “I am overwhelmed by the love of the Cwmbran community which they have shown to her.”

The Angling Society and the Boat House Café in particular, go out of their way to make sure Angel Wings is doing well.

Ms Eaton who is “out 365 days a year” herself, looking out for the birdlife in Torfaen said: “Nothing would be possible without Swan Rescue.”

She got into caring for birdlife through her love of swans. Swan Rescue, based in Machen, work tirelessly to help all kinds of birds in South Wales and even beyond.

Ms Eaton said they are an inspiring organisation. Swan Rescue and Ms Eaton have certainly changed Angel Wings’ life.