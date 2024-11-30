THE PRINCE of Wales Bridge will be closed overnight tonight between junction 22 and junction 23 in the east-bound direction for planned roadworks.
The closure will be in place between 9pm on Saturday November, 30 through to 6am on Sunday December 1, and traffic will be diverted via the M48 eastbound to junction 21 on the M4.
The bridge is closed in east-bound direction only.
This overnight closure is part of ongoing planned maintenance.
Work on the new Severn Bridge has been ongoing since July, as National Highways need to re-waterproof and resurface a 1km stretch of the cable stay bridge to extend the life of the road surface.
