Two men were reported to have assaulted the man before putting him inside a dark-coloured car Henllys Village Road near the junction with Pant Gwyn Close, in Cwmbran, just before 11pm on Friday.

Gwent Police said the following: "Officers investigating an assault in Cwmbran last night (Friday) are appealing for information.

"Two men reportedly assaulted another man before placing him into a dark-coloured car on Henllys Village Road near the junction with Pant Gwyn Close, Henllys, in Cwmbran.

"The assault is believed to have happened shortly before 11pm on Friday, November 29."

Detective Inspector Ian Bartholomew said: “Multiple lines of enquiry to locate the victim and identify those involved are continuing. We are appealing for the public’s help and would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Henllys Village Road and Pant Gwyn Close last night around 11pm to get in touch.”

Gwent Police are asking for anyone with any information that could help to come forward.

This includes CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

People can call the police on 101, or direct message them on social media, quoting 2400397020. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to their website.