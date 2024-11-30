Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that the helicopter was looking for a stolen car.

It flew over the M4 near the Maesglas and Cardiff Road area of Newport at around 12.50pm this afternoon.

Residents in area this afternoon will have seen and heard a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter flying over their homes.

Police helicopters are often used to search for stolen vehicles.

The nearest NPAS centre is at St Athan, near Barry.

However, the outing did not result in the police finding the stolen car.

No arrests were made and the helicopter was called back.