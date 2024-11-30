A POLICE helicopter was sent out earlier today to look for a stolen vehicle.
Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that the helicopter was looking for a stolen car.
It flew over the M4 near the Maesglas and Cardiff Road area of Newport at around 12.50pm this afternoon.
Residents in area this afternoon will have seen and heard a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter flying over their homes.
Police helicopters are often used to search for stolen vehicles.
The nearest NPAS centre is at St Athan, near Barry.
However, the outing did not result in the police finding the stolen car.
No arrests were made and the helicopter was called back.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here