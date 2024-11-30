The man was caught and is now in custody for a number of offences.

The chase happened on the same night as the Chepstow Christmas market, where hundreds of people celebrated the Christmas lights being turned on.

Police chased him down in a car chase, catching him before he tried to get away by running.

However, he did not get very far as he could not get passed a fence.

🚔 Team 1 pursued this vehicle in the Chepstow area tonight



🦔 Vehicle successfully stung by officers, bringing the pursuit to a safe conclusion



🏃 Driver tried his luck on foot, but failed to negotiate a fence and was quickly detained



👍🏻 In custody for numerous offences. pic.twitter.com/AyuRB8h2M5

— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) November 30, 2024

Police said: "[His] vehicle [was] successfully stung by officers, bringing the pursuit to a safe conclusion.

"[The] driver tried his luck on foot, but failed to negotiate a fence and was quickly detained."

Police confirmed that they had caught the man.

He is now in police custody and has multiple offences to answer for.