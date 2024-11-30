GWENT Police chased a man in Chepstow last night, firstly in a car chase and then on foot when he did a runner.
The man was caught and is now in custody for a number of offences.
The chase happened on the same night as the Chepstow Christmas market, where hundreds of people celebrated the Christmas lights being turned on.
Police chased him down in a car chase, catching him before he tried to get away by running.
However, he did not get very far as he could not get passed a fence.
🚔 Team 1 pursued this vehicle in the Chepstow area tonight
🦔 Vehicle successfully stung by officers, bringing the pursuit to a safe conclusion
🏃 Driver tried his luck on foot, but failed to negotiate a fence and was quickly detained
👍🏻 In custody for numerous offences. pic.twitter.com/AyuRB8h2M5
— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) November 30, 2024
Police said: "[His] vehicle [was] successfully stung by officers, bringing the pursuit to a safe conclusion.
"[The] driver tried his luck on foot, but failed to negotiate a fence and was quickly detained."
Police confirmed that they had caught the man.
He is now in police custody and has multiple offences to answer for.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here