Fear not though as an indoor plant expert has shared some simple and unique hacks to help them thrive in winter.

As the weather changes, it’s likely your indoor foliage will need a different watering routine than it did during the warmer summer months.

Maryam Ghani, indoor plant expert at luxury flower gifting service Haute Florist, says she uses an easy trick to check if her plants need a drink and it doesn’t involve getting her hands dirty.

From chopsticks to ice cubes - here are the must-know hacks to keep your houseplants healthy this winter.

How chopsticks and ice cubes help indoor plants thrive

Chopsticks

Maryam said: “It can be hard to tell just by looking at your plant and some people are reluctant to plunge their fingers into the soil to check how dry it is.

“Consider using a chopstick instead. Insert it deep into the soil and if it’s clean when you remove it, this means the soil is dry and your plant needs watering.

“If the chopstick has soil stuck to it then it’s already moist enough and it doesn’t need a top-up.

“Overwatering is the most common reason for houseplants dying so it’s important to check. Equally, you don’t want your plants going thirsty.”

Ice cubes

Maryam says it’s better to water your plants gently rather than giving them large amounts of water frequently and allowing them to sit in it.

Ideally, you want to work out a good routine which you can stick to, ensuring the soil is well-drained. If you are short of time, Maryam recommends using ice cubes.

She said: “It’s a little unconventional but you can place an ice cube on the surface of the soil, ensuring it isn’t touching any of the leaves.

“As the ice cube melts slowly, the plant becomes hydrated over time. This isn’t the best idea for large, thirsty plants, but if you have smaller varieties, it can be a nice little trick which saves time and ensures your plant gets a gentle, gradual drink.”

If you really lack time, she recommends buying houseplants that need less upkeep such as the snake plant or succulents.

A snake plant needs far less watering, while varieties of succulents can thrive without any attention for weeks on end.

Maryam said: “House plants are great at injecting a bit of life into homes and research has suggested they can even make them happier, healthy places to live.

“Whether you’re green-fingered or a total novice, there will always be a plant to suit you.”