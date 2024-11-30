This year’s lineup includes some big names including Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, Barry McGuigan, Tulisa Contostavlos and more.

While the celebrities all said goodbye to their luxury lifestyles, only one can be crowned the winner of the 2024 series.

Viewers have seen lots of laughs, excitement, tears and sadness in the jungle this year, not to mention plenty of critters in Bushtucker Trials.

If you’ve been watching along, you might be wondering how much longer the series is on for – here’s what we know.

When is the I’m A Celebrity final 2024?





I’m A Celebrity is broadcast every night from Australia with some live segments, showing the announcements for who will be taking on the day’s trial and comical segments from presenters Ant and Dec.

Pre-recorded segments often show the campmates’ time in the jungle, including the chores they have to split between themselves and their intimate chats as they get to know each other further.

Every winner of I'm A Celeb through the years

The I’m A Celebrity final 2024 will take place on Sunday, December 8.

It will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX from 9pm, with the programme ending at 10.40pm.

I’m A Celebrity lineup 2024

The celebrities who have taken part in this year’s series are:

Tulisa Contostavlos

Oti Mabuse

Alan Halsall

Jane Moore

Dean McCullough

Melvin Odoom

Coleen Rooney

Barry McGuigan

GK Barry

Danny Jones

Maura Higgins

Reverend Richard Coles

Who has left I’m A Celebrity 2024 so far?





At the time of writing, only one celebrity has been eliminated from the series.

Jane Moore, known for her role on Loose Women, has impressed with two Bushtucker Trials but viewers saw her leave the jungle in the episode on Friday, November 29 after a public vote.

Recommended reading:

On entering the jungle, Moore said: “I am really excited. I’m apprehensive about being away from home, being isolated and away from my phone and laptop – but actually, this is also the very thing I am looking forward to.

“I have never done a reality show before and I’ve always said when we talk about these things on Loose Women that this programme would be the one. I like an adventure and it appeals to me.”

The 62-year-old is best known for her role as a panellist and presenter of ITV’s Loose Women which she first worked on between 1999 and 2002, before returning in 2013.

She is also a columnist for The Sun and has previously presented the six-part BBC Two series Wonderstuff.