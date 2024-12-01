"It's wonderful to see the whole town buzzing," said, Tudor Griffiths, Chepstow Town Council mayor.

There were hundreds of people enjoying themselves at the market despite it being a cold and wet November night.

There was a bustling Christmas market - a first for the town - with delicious artisan foods and craft goods from local vendors. The market was open from 3pm to 8pm, allowing people plenty of time to enjoy the delights on offer.

At 5:30pm, about 200 children enjoyed a lantern parade, walking down Bank Street and up the High Street in the heart of the town, passing the Christmas tree as it lit up.

Not longer after, the live music started, bringing a warming festive cheer.

At 6.30pm, Cllr Griffiths led a countdown to the light switch-on. Unfortunately, there was a slight technical issue initially but this was soon resolved and after another countdown, the lights came on and provided a festive glow to everyone there.

After that, Santa, the Grinch, an elf, and a snowman, came along in a sleigh to add more excitement to the event.

Cllr Griffiths told the Argus: "The event was organised by the town council. In previous years, Santa has come, the lights have been switched on and we have had singing. But the big difference this year is we've got a Christmas Market up and down the high street."

The market added a vibrant element to the the festive spirit. People got to enjoy local food and arts and crafts.

In fact, it was so successful that Cllr Griffiths said the lantern parade struggled to make it through the crowds to the stage.