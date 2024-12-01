Vehicles and cyclists share the road and you might’ve spotted a white box with a bicycle painted inside it on some UK roads.

But do you know what it’s for and if you’re allowed to stop in it as you wait for traffic lights to change? Here’s what we know.

Bike lanes sometimes join a bike box (Image: Getty)

What are bike boxes?





While it’s easy to call them bike boxes, the RAC explains that they’re actually called Advance Stop Lines (ASLs).

It describes bike boxes as “common at UK traffic lights” and says they “are put into place to give cyclists a safe place to stop at busy crossings and allow them to be positioned ahead of other traffic so they have more time to pull off as the lights change.”

Can you stop in a bike box when driving?





As you pull up to a red traffic light, you’ll want to avoid stopping in bike boxes as this can result in consequences.

The RAC explains that drivers can receive three penalty points on their license and a £100 fine for stopping in a bike box at traffic lights.

It sites Rule 178 of the Highway Code, which says: “Motorists, including motorcyclists, MUST stop at the first white line reached if the lights are amber or red and should avoid blocking the way or encroaching on the marked area at other times, e.g. if the junction ahead is blocked.

“If your vehicle has proceeded over the first white line at the time that the signal goes red, you MUST stop at the second white line, even if your vehicle is in the marked area.

“Allow cyclists time and space to move off when the green signal shows.”

However, there is an exception to the rule.

The RAC says: “Although the Highway Code states you must stop at the first white line, it offers an exception to the rule, saying that if the lights change and the driver is forced to brake quickly, if it’s safer for motorists to stop in the box, rather than risk braking too suddenly.

“Also, if a vehicle enters the box while the lights are on green but is unable to clear the area before they turn to red – no offence has been committed.”